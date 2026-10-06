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‘Time to resign’: Rahul Gandhi's message to CEC as INDIA bloc marches to EC office

The march is part of the opposition's wider "Save Democracy" campaign, under which leaders are holding demonstrations and public programmes against the Election Commission over alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
‘Time to resign’: Rahul Gandhi's message to CEC as INDIA bloc marches to EC office

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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