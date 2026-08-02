TISS 86th convocation postponement: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, has postponed its 86th annual convocation, which was scheduled to be held on August 2, 2026.
The decision came less than 48 hours before the ceremony, which Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant was expected to attend as chief guest, along with Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Ravindra Ghuge, as guest of honour.
In its communication to students, sent through an email from the Registrar shortly after midnight, TISS attributed the postponement to "unforeseen circumstances" and made no official mention of the Chief Justice's proposed visit or any security-related reason.
In a subsequent statement issued to the media, the institute said it had assessed that the ceremony "could not be held in a conducive environment" and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the event.
TISS added that a revised date for the convocation would be announced "at the earliest possible date" and that it was exploring different ways of organising the ceremony.
While the institute did not officially link the postponement to security concerns, officials and student representatives familiar with the developments said the decision followed security assessments and intelligence inputs suggesting that demonstrations could take place on campus during the event.
The apprehensions were reportedly linked to the possibility of protests connected to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which has been active in response to remarks made earlier by CJI Surya Kant.
The CJI had previously made a comment describing some unemployed youth as being "like cockroaches" and linking them to media and activism a remark he later clarified, stating that youth were not the target of his comments.
The last-minute nature of the announcement caused significant frustration among graduating students and their families, many of whom had already made travel arrangements including flights, train tickets, and hotel bookings to attend the ceremony.
Several students raised concerns over the financial losses they would incur as a result of the sudden postponement.
Acknowledging the inconvenience caused, TISS said in its statement that it "stands in full support of its students" and would examine requests related to financial hardship arising from the postponement on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with applicable rules. The institute confirmed that affected students had already been notified through email.
TISS also said that students requiring their provisional certificates immediately would be able to obtain them from the institute, even as the revised convocation date is awaited.
This is not the first time TISS has found itself amid discussions around student activism and institutional response. The institute has in the past also issued advisories to students regarding planned demonstrations on campus during politically sensitive occasions.
For now, graduating students remain in a state of uncertainty, awaiting an official announcement on the new date for the 86th convocation ceremony.
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