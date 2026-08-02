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TISS postpones convocation hours before CJI Surya Kant's visit amid protest fears

TISS 86th convocation postponement: The last-minute nature of the announcement caused significant frustration among graduating students and their families, many of whom had already made travel arrangements, including flights, train tickets, and hotel bookings to attend the ceremony.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
TISS postpones convocation hours before CJI Surya Kant's visit amid protest fears

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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