TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 1743 Drivers, Shramik Posts At tgprb.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has begun accepting applications for various posts in the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Interested candidates can apply online from October 8, 2025, at the official website tgprb.in. The application window will close on October 28, 2025, at 5 pm. There are a total of 1,000 vacancies for Drivers and 743 for Shramiks. Applicants must fulfill the eligibility criteria, including age limits, educational qualifications, and fee payment, as specified in the official notification available on the TSLPRB website.

TLSPRB Jobs 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Drivers: Candidates must be at least 22 years old and not older than 35 years as of July 1, 2025. They should have passed the SSC or an equivalent examination recognized by the State Government as of the same date.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shramiks: Candidates must be at least 18 years old and not older than 30 years as of July 1, 2025. They must have completed ITI in one of the following trades — Mechanic (Diesel/Motor Vehicle), Sheet Metal/MVBB, Fitter, Auto Electrician/Electrician, Painter, Welder, Cutting and Sewing/Upholster, Millwright Mechanic, or Centre of Excellence (or equivalent) — as of July 1, 2025.

TLSPRB Vacancies 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website tgprb.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘TSLPRB TSRTC Recruitment 2025’ link.

Select the ‘Apply Online’ option.

Enter the required details, including name, contact information, and educational qualifications.

Upload the necessary documents in the specified format.

Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Review all the details carefully and click ‘Submit’.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

TLSPRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee for candidates from all other categories is Rs 600 for Driver posts and ₹400 for Shramik posts. For SC and ST local candidates of Telangana, the fee is Rs 300 for Driver posts and Rs 200 for Shramik posts. The payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or any other mode available on the TSLPRB website.

For the Driver post, eligible candidates will receive their admit card or intimation letter through the official website. They must appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Driving Test, and Certificate Verification as part of the selection process. During the test, candidates are required to carry their original driving licence, two sets of photocopies of all relevant documents, and the admit card or intimation letter.