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TMC's Saugata Roy criticises NCERT’s election chapter, calls inclusion of ECI praise misleading and unacceptable

TMC MP Saugata Roy criticised the NCERT Class 9 textbook for praising the Election Commission, calling it wrong and unacceptable.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
TMC's Saugata Roy criticises NCERT’s election chapter, calls inclusion of ECI praise misleading and unacceptable
Image Credit: ANI

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