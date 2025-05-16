Tamil Nadu Board SSLC HSE +1 (Class 11th) Result 2025 OUT At tnresults.nic.in- Direct Link Activated Now

TN Class 11th Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the Class 11 or HSE +1 final results for 2025 today, on May 16. The link to download the marks memo has activated now at 2 PM, students can check their scores on the official websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

To access the result, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth. To pass, students must score at least 35 out of 100 marks. In theory exams with 70 marks, meeting the minimum requirement is mandatory, while there is no minimum passing mark for practical exams. This year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board exams.

Tamil Nadu +1 Class 11 Result 2025: Pass Percentage of this Year

The overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu +1 (Class 11) 2025 examination stands at 91.17 per cent. The pass percentage of female students is 94.69 per cent while the pass percentage of male students stands at 87.26 per cent this year. A total of 8,11,172 candidates have appeared for the examination this year, out of which 7,43,232 students have successfully passed the exams.

TN Class 11th Result 2025: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Tamil Nadu HSE First Year Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Tamil Nadu SSLC 2025 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your results for future use.

In the Tamil Nadu Class 11 results for 2024, the overall pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by a notable margin, with a pass rate of 94.69 per cent, 7.43 per cent higher than the boys’ 87.26 per cent. The top-performing districts in 2024 were Coimbatore at 96.02 per cent, followed by Erode with 95.56 per cent, and Tiruppur at 95.23 per cent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.