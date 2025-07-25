TN 12th Supply Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Supplementary Result To Be Out Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

TN 12th Supply Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to release the result of HSE or Class 12th Supplementary examination today, i.e. 25th July, 2025. Once released, all the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the result through the official website, i.e. dge.tn.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number along with their date of birth to access their result. According to the media reports the result is expected to be announced in the afternoon however the exact time is not confirmed by the board yet.

DGE Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Supply Result: Steps to Check Marks

Step 1: Go to the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of HSE +2 or Class 12 supplementary exam results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TN Class 12 Supply Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download them.

Step 7: Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

Students must know that DGE has announced that candidates seeking a copy of their supplementary exam answer sheets can visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective district on July 28 and 29 between 11 AM and 5 PM. To apply, candidates must register and pay a fee of Rs. 275 per subject. Additionally, only the candidates who will apply for a copy of their answer sheet will be able to apply for the revaluation or re-counting of the marks. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.