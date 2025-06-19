TN Board Supplementary Exam 2025: HSE +2 Admit Card To Be Released Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) is set to release the admit cards for the Higher Secondary Second Year (+2) supplementary exams 2025 today, June 19. Students appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in, by entering their application number and date of birth. The TN HSC +2 supplementary exams will take place from June 25 to July 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. Students must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre, as entry will not be permitted without it.

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Exam pattern

To pass the Class 12 examinations, students must score a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks in each subject. As per the marking guidelines, a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks is required in language and non-practical subjects. For vocational subjects with only practicals, students must secure at least 20 out of 75 marks.

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1 – Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link for the Class 12 supplementary exam admit card

Step 3 – You’ll be redirected to a new page where you need to enter the required login details

Step 4 – The HSE Second Year supplementary exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 – Download the admit card

Step 6 – Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference

TN Board Supplementary Exam 2025: Past year trends

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 main examinations were held from March 3 to 25, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage improved to 95.03 percent, up from 94.56 percent in 2024. Once again, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 96.70 percent, while boys achieved 93.16 percent.