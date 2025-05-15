TN Class 11th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu HSE +1 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow At tnresults.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TN Class 11th Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the Class 11 or HSE +1 final results for 2025 on May 16 at 2 PM. Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites – tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. To access the result, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth. To pass, students must score at least 35 out of 100 marks. In theory exams with 70 marks, meeting the minimum requirement is mandatory, while there is no minimum passing mark for practical exams. This year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board exams.

TN Class 11th Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE First Year Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of your results for future use.

In the Tamil Nadu Class 11 results for 2024, the overall pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by a notable margin, with a pass rate of 94.69 per cent—7.43 per cent higher than the boys’ 87.26 per cent. The top-performing districts in 2024 were Coimbatore at 96.02 per cent, followed by Erode with 95.56 per cent, and Tiruppur at 95.23 per cent.