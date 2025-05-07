TN HSC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results Tomorrow At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Details Here

TN HSC Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 tomorrow, i.e. 8th May, 2025, Thursday at 9 AM. All the students who have appeared for the class 12th exams will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN HSC examination took place from 3rd March, 2025 to 25th March, 2025 in a single shift, from 10:15 AM to 1:15 PM. Last year, Tamil Nadu class 12th result was declared on 6th May, 2024 at 9:30 AM. And in 2024, class 12th examination took place from 1st March to 22nd March.

TN HSC Result 2025: Steps To Access The Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Board at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Class 12 results on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to log in.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details correctly, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: After submission, your Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

To pass the board exams, students must score at least 35 marks in theory subjects. For language papers and subjects without practical exams, a minimum of 25 out of 90 marks is needed. In vocational subjects that include only practicals, students must secure at least 20 out of 75 marks in the practical exam. If a student fails to meet the required marks, they have the option to apply for supplementary exams or request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.