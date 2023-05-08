TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Result Declared At tnresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TN HSE +2 Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) declared the Tamil Nadu board Class 12 result 2023 today, May 8. The TN 12th result timing is also available on the tnresults.nic.in website. The Tamil Nadu +2 HSE results were declared at 9.30 am today on the official website. Students who took the board exams will be able to access their TN 12th class result 2023 using their roll number and date of birth once the link.

Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education Qualifying marks are set at 35%, which equates to 35 marks in each theory course. The marks for the topics involving practicals are as follows: 70 points for Theory, 20 points for Practical, and 10 points for Internals.

TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the TN 12th results official website -- tnresults.nic.in

Click on the “TN HSE(+2) Result 2023” link

Enter the dge.tn.gov.in result 2023 registration number and date of birth

Click on “Get Marks” to view 12th result 2023 Tamil Nadu

Submit and download tnresults nic in 12th result 2023

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Result 2023; direct link here

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 12th released today for around 8.51 lakh students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who registered. 5.36 lakh students took the Science stream exam, about 2.54 lakh students took the Commerce stream exam, and approximately 14,000 students took the Arts stream exam.