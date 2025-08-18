TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At tnmedicalselection.net- Check Direct Link Here
DME, Tamil Nadu has officially released the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 today, i.e. 18th August, 2025 at tnmedicalselection.net. Scroll down to check more details.
TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu has officially released the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025 today, i.e. 18th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling can now check their result through the official website, i.e. tnmedicalselection.net.
