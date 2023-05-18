TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result, HSE Plus 1 Result Tomorrow On tnresults.nic.in, Check Official Time & More Here

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11th Result on the official website- tnresults.nic.in Tomorrow, May 19, 2023.

TN SSLC Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official website - the Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result or TN SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 19, 2023 at 10 am while the TN Class 11 or Tamil Nadu +1 Result 2023 will be announced at 2 pm.

Once released, students will be able to check their TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11 Result 2023 on the official website by following the simple steps given below

Here's How To Download TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 3: Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

Tamil Nadu has already released TN SSLC Plus Two results on May 8. This year, a total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the exam of whom 7,55,451 students have been announced pass, taking the overall pass percentage to 94.03%