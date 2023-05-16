TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result To Be Declared On May 19 On tnresults.nic.in, Check Official Time & more

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will soon declare the TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11th Result on the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Earlier, the TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11 Results were scheduled to be declared on May 17, however, as per the latest official notification Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result 2023 and Class 11th results will be released On May 19.

TN SSLC Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official website - the Tamil Nadu 10th Board Result or TN SSLC Result 2023 is expected to be declared on May 19, 2023 at 2 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their TN SSLC Result 2023 and TN Class 11 Result 2023 on the official website by following the simple steps given below

Here's How To Download TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN SSLC Result 2023

Step 3: Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Get Marks" and your TN SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

]Step 5: Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout