TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Supplementary Result Declared At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TN SSLC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu announced the supplementary exam result for TN 10th SSLC 2023 today, July 26. Students who took the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supplementary examination can check and download their scorecard from the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

10th supplementary exam result date 2023 was announced on the Tamil Nadu DGE official website, tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the TN Class 12th supplementary results 2023.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Direct Link

cre Trending Stories

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Download Scores

- Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

- Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.

- On the login window, provide the required information.

- Submit and download the result.

- Take a printout of the page for future uses.

TN Class 10th Result 2023: Stats

The TN SSLC Exam 2023 results were announced on May 19, 2023. A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the TN 10th exams this year, of them, 8,35,614 students successfully cleared it and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.39%.

In the newly created districts - Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu - students will have to visit the office of the Primary Education Officer to register for the scanned copy of the answer sheet.

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Date

Applicants will get their TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 by entering their Supplementary exam roll number and date of birth. On 24 July, the board declared the results of the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination. TN SSLC Supply examination was conducted in June-July, 2023