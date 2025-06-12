Advertisement
TN SSLC RESULT 2025

TN SSLC Result 2025: Class 10 Answer Sheet Download Starts Tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in- Check Details Here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will open the window to download the answer sheets for TN SSLC Result 2025 from tomorrow at dge.tn.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 05:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TN SSLC Result 2025: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will open the window to download the answer sheets for TN SSLC Result 2025 from tomorrow, i.e. 13th June, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th examination will be able to download their answer sheets from the official website, i.e. dge.tn.gov.in. 

Candidates will be able to download their answer sheets till 17th June, 2025. They will have to enter their roll numbers and date of birth correctly to access their answer sheets.

TN SSLC Result 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Sheet

Step 1: Go to the official website- dge.tn.gov.in. 

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘TN SSLC Result 2025 Answer sheet’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, an answer sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Make the required application fee and download the copy.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

After reviewing the answer sheets, if candidates wish to apply for the re-totalling or revaluation of the answer sheets, they can do it through the official website. Candidates will have to fill the application form and submit the 15 copies to the office of the concerned District Assistant Director of Government Examinations from 16th June to 18th June, 2025. 

TN SSLC Result 2025: Fees for Revaluation and Re-totalling

The fees to apply for the re-evaluation is Rs. 505 for each paper and application fees for re-totalling is Rs. 205 per each exam and the fees need to be paid in cash. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

