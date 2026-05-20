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NewsEducationTN SSLC result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard, overall pass percentage, and topper list
TN SSLC RESULT 2026 OUT

TN SSLC result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard, overall pass percentage, and topper list

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the TN SSLC result 2026.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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TN SSLC result 2026 OUT: Check how to download scorecard, overall pass percentage, and topper listTN SSLC result 2026 Out

The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has announced the TN SSLC result 2026.

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