TN Supplementary Result 2023: HSE+1 Results Likely To Be Out Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

TN Supplementary Result 2023: TNDGE, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, will issue the TN 11th Result 2023 for the Supplementary Examination today. The TN 11th Arrear Results are also likely to be posted on the official website. Students who took the supplementary examination can get their results and scorecards at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

Those who pass the extra exam will be able to access their amended mark sheet via the official website. Students can also obtain them from their local regional centers/schools. The option of revaluation is also mentioned in the official notification. Students can request a copy of their answer sheets by filling out the required information.

TN Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and Results Tab or go to tnresults.nic.in - Direct link below

2. On the new window that opens, click on the TN 11th Supplementary Results 2023 Link when activated

3. A new window would open

4. Enter your TN 11th Hall Ticket number and any other information asked and press enter

5. Your result will be available on the screen

The TN 11th examination was held from March 14 to April 5, 2023, and the results were announced on May 19, 2023. The exam was passed by 90.93% of the pupils. Students who did not get passing marks were given the opportunity of retaking the exam to improve their grade and save the year.