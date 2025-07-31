TN Supplementary Result 2025: SSLC Class 10th, HSE +1 Released At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TN Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has announced the results for the SSLC (Class 10) and HSE Plus One (Class 11) supplementary exams 2025 today, July 31. Students who appeared for these exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — dge.tn.gov.in. To view the TN SSLC and HSE +1 supplementary results, students must enter their roll number along with another required detail on the results portal. It is recommended to keep the admit card handy to ensure accurate entry of credentials.

TN Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Click on the relevant link for either ‘Class 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2025’ or ‘HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025’. On the login screen, enter your roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code displayed. Click the Submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen — download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Earlier this year, more than 9 lakh students registered for the Class 10 board exams. Of the 8,71,239 students who took the exam, 8,17,261 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.80%. Among the examinees, 4,36,120 were boys and 4,35,119 were girls. Of them, 4,00,078 boys and 4,17,183 girls successfully passed the exam. Additionally, one transgender student appeared and cleared the exam, achieving a 100% pass rate in that category.

In this year’s HSE (+1) board exams, approximately 8.07 lakh students appeared, and 7,43,232 of them passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 92.09%. Sivagangai district recorded the highest pass rate in the state, with an impressive 98.31%. Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the coming days.