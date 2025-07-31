TN Supplementary Result 2025: SSLC Class 10th, HSE +1 To Be Released Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TN Supplementary Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is set to announce the TN SSLC Class 10 and HSE +1 Supplementary Results 2025 today, July 31, at 2:30 PM. Students who appeared for these exams can check and download their scorecards from the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

These supplementary exams are held for students who were unable to pass the main TN SSLC Class 10 and HSE +1 board exams conducted earlier this year. To access their results, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and the given captcha code on the portal.

TN Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Click on the relevant link for either ‘Class 10th SSLC Supplementary Result 2025’ or ‘HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2025’. On the login screen, enter your roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code displayed. Click the Submit button. Your result will be displayed on the screen — download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Earlier this year, more than 9 lakh students registered for the Class 10 board exams. Of the 8,71,239 students who took the exam, 8,17,261 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.80%. Among the examinees, 4,36,120 were boys and 4,35,119 were girls. Of them, 4,00,078 boys and 4,17,183 girls successfully passed the exam. Additionally, one transgender student appeared and cleared the exam, achieving a 100% pass rate in that category.

In this year’s HSE (+1) board exams, approximately 8.07 lakh students appeared, and 7,43,232 of them passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 92.09%. Sivagangai district recorded the highest pass rate in the state, with an impressive 98.31%. Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in the coming days.