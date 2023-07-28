TN Supplementary Result Class 11th 2023: HSE+1 Results DECLARED At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps Here

TN Supplementary Result 2023: TNDGE, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination announced the TN 11th Result 2023 for the Supplementary Examination today. The TN 11th Arrear Results are also posted on the official website. Students who took the supplementary examination can check their results and scorecards at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in. Those who pass the extra exam will be able to access their amended mark sheet via the official website. Students can also obtain them from their local regional centers/schools. The option of revaluation is also mentioned in the official notification. Students can request a copy of their answer sheets by filling out the required information.

TN Supplementary Class 11th Result 2023: Direct Link Here

TN Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores Here

1. Visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in and Results Tab or go to tnresults.nic.in - Direct link below

2. On the new window that opens, click on the TN 11th Supplementary Results 2023 Link when activated

3. A new window would open

4. Enter your TN 11th Hall Ticket number and any other information asked and press enter

5. Your result will be available on the screen

Students can request for a copy of their Higher Secondary First Year Supplemental Examination answer sheet from August 1 and 2, 2023. Candidates can refer to the official notice below for more information. Students can directly download TN HSE +1 Supplementary Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.

TN 11th Result 2023: Exam Date

Tamil Nadu class 11th exam was conducted between March 14 to April 5 wherein around 8 lakh students appeared for the exam. The overall result was recorded at 90.90%. Those who failed to passed the exam were allowed to appear in the supplementary exam. The results for the same now have been uploaded on the official website.