NewsEducation
TN TET 2025 EXAM DATE POSTPONED

TN TET 2025 Exam Date Postponed, Register By September 8 At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Revised Schedule, Steps To Apply Here

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially announced the revised schedule of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 at trb.tn.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
TN TET 2025 Exam Date Postponed, Register By September 8 At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Revised Schedule, Steps To Apply HereTN TET 2025 exam date postponed

TN TET 2025 Exam: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has officially announced the revised schedule of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. The board cited that the exam is being postponed because of administrative reasons. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can register themselves and check the new exam schedule through the official website, i.e. trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TET 2025 Exam: Revised Exam Schedule And Important Dates

Candidates must note down these important dates and exam dates for future reference.

  • The TN TET 2025 exam registration started on August 11, 2025.
  • The last date to register is September 8, 2025.
  • The exam was originally scheduled for November 1 and 2, 2025.
  • The new exam dates are November 15 and 16, 2025.

TN TET 2025 Exam: Steps to Apply

As candidates still have time to register themselves for the TN TET Examination 2025 then they can register themselves through the official website using these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website- trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘Online Application Registration Portal’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then create a new account and register yourself using your basic contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference. 

TN TET 2025 Exam; Direct Link to Apply

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

