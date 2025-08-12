TN TET 2025 Registration Begins At trb.tn.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

TN TET 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Selection Board (TN TRB) has started the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 for both Paper-I and Paper-II. Eligible candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply online through the official website — trb.tn.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the application form is September 8, 2025, until 5 PM. As per the schedule, the first phase will include the computer-based test for Paper-I, which is set to be conducted on November 1, 2025. The computer-based test for Paper-II will be held the very next day, on November 2, 2025.

TN TET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For the Paper-II eligibility test, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree along with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (or have graduated and be in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education).

For the Paper-I eligibility test, candidates should have completed Class 12 and possess a Diploma in Elementary Education.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old as of July 1, 2025. There is no maximum age limit for applying

TN TET 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the TRB website at http://www.trb.tn.nic.in and submit a separate application for Paper-I and Paper-II. Register for the examination with a valid email ID and mobile number. Complete the online application form by providing details such as name, paper choice, communal category, date of birth, address, and other required information. Make the payment of the examination fee.

TN TET 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for each form, except for candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST, and Differently Abled categories, who need to pay Rs 300 per form. The fee must be paid online via the payment gateway using net banking, credit card, or debit card.

In Tamil Nadu, the last notification was released in March 2022, and the exam was conducted in October the same year. Later, a notification in December 2023 scheduled the test for March 2024, but it did not take place. Another announcement came in April last year for a July exam, which was also not held. Candidates had been expecting the qualifying tests to be declared in 2025, and the notification has now finally been issued.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was introduced across the country under the Right to Education Act by the Government of India. It acts as a qualifying exam for individuals who have completed their teacher education and wish to pursue a career in teaching.