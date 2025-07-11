TN TRB Recruitment 2025: PG Teacher Application Begins For 1996 Posts At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has started accepting online applications for the recruitment of Secondary Grade Teachers from July 10. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply by visiting the official website — trb.tn.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,996 teacher posts across the state. Out of these, 1,916 are current vacancies and 80 are backlog vacancies. The recruitment is being conducted to appoint Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Education Directors Grade I, and Computer Instructors Grade I in higher secondary schools throughout Tamil Nadu. Candidates interested in applying should make sure to complete their application process before the deadline, which is August 12, 2025.

As per the official schedule, the written examination for these posts will be conducted on September 28, 2025. Applicants are advised to read the detailed notification on the website carefully to understand the eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other important instructions before applying.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

To apply for the recruitment, candidates must have at least 50% marks in Higher Secondary (Class 12 or equivalent) and a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Alternatively, candidates can also apply if they have:

A four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) after Class 12 with at least 50% marks, or

A two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) after Class 12 with at least 50% marks, or

A graduation degree along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must also have a valid Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Certificate.

Age Limit:

For General Category candidates, the upper age limit is 53 years. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Class Muslims, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities (MBC/DNC), and Destitute Widows (DW), the age limit is 48 years.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board website at trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for registration under the Secondary Grade Teacher recruitment section.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the acknowledgment page and keep a copy for future reference.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The TN TRB Secondary Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in three stages. In the first stage, candidates must clear the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test. Those who qualify will move on to the second stage, which is a written examination. Successful candidates will then undergo certificate verification in the final stage.

TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for General category candidates, while candidates belonging to SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled categories need to pay Rs 300.