TNDGE Class 10 Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Result DECLARED At tnresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TN Class 10th Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially released the class 10th (SSLC) result today, i.e. 16th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu board class 10th examination can now check their result from the official website, i.e. tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in after the release.

Students will have to enter their registration number along with their date of birth to access the result from the official websites. The TNDGE class 10th examination took place from 28th March, 2025 to 15th April, 2025 and the practical exams were held from 22nd February, 2025 to 28th February, 2025.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: Pass Percentage Of This Year

Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official Tamil Nadu board website- tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

If the website stops working because of heavy traffic at the time of the result, students can also check their result from the DigiLocker App and if they want to check the result without the internet then the result can also be checked through SMS facility. Students must note that to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th examination, they will have to score at least 35 per cent marks in every subject and overall aggregate. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.