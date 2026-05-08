TN 12th Result 2026 OUT at tnresults.nic.in; How to download TNDGE Class 12 results marksheet, pass percentage, and merit list

TN 12th Results 2026 Out: This year, over 8 lakh students have appeared for this exam. The Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the Tamil Nadu 12th results today at 9.30 AM. According to the official update, the HSE Plus 2 announced the results. The official link is activated, and students can now check and download their scorecard through the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12th scorecard

1. Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in. or dge.tn.gov.in

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2. Click on TN HSC result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your result will be shown on the display.

5. Download your scorecard and print it for future reference.

Overall pass percentage of Tamil Nadu class 12th result

This year, the overall pass percentage is 95.20%.

Alternative Ways to check Tamil Nadu class 12th result 2026

1. DigiLocker

2. WhatsApp

3. SMS

Easy steps to check result via DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker app.

2. Log in with your registered mobile number.

3. Click the Education section.

4. Choose "Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations" (TNDGE) or "Tamil Nadu State Board".

5. Click on "Class XII Marksheet" or "HSE +2 Result 2026".

6. Enter your login details.

7. Your marksheet will be shown on your screen.

8. Download and save it.

Check Tamil Nadu Board results by SMS

1. Open the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type TNBOARD12 followed by your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the format required (e.g., TNBOARD12 REGNO, DOB).

3. Send a message to 09282232585 or 56263.

4. Your result will be available on your screen.

5. Download and print your marksheet for the future.

Steps to download marksheet through WhatsApp

1. Send Hi to the number - +917845252525.

2. Provide Details: Follow the automated prompts. You will be asked for your:

Registration Number

Date of Birth (DOB)

3. Your result will be shown on your screen.

4. Download your scorecard.

With the announcement of the TN 12th Result 2026, students can now check their marks, pass percentage details, and merit list through the official Tamil Nadu board websites. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their provisional marksheet safely for future admission and counselling processes.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can also wait for details regarding revaluation, rechecking, and supplementary examinations, which will be announced by TNDGE soon on the official portal.