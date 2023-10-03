trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670307
TNDTE DIPLOMA RESULT 2023

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At dte.tn.gov.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

According to reports, the results for the August-September Exam 2023 will most likely be released in October 2023, but the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE, has not yet confirmed a specific date, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: TNDTE Diploma Result for August-September 2023 is likely to be released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education, TN DTE. According to sources, the results will be released in October 2023, although the Directorate of Technical Education, DTE, has not yet specified a specific date. Once the results are available, candidates can access them via the official website at dte.tn.gov.in.

The exam was held between August and September of 2023. GTE offered shorthand high speed, junior intermediate shorthand, accountancy junior and senior, typewriting pre junior and junior, and typewriting senior and high speed.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website (dte.tn.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, click the diploma outcome link.

3. Fill in your registration number and other information.

4. Save a copy of the result for the same.

TNDTE issued the TNDTE Diploma results for April exams on June 16, 2023. The exam took place from April 27 to May 16, 2023.
Every year, the exam is held semester by semester for admission to diploma, engineering, and other technical degrees.

Once the TNDTE August-September exam results are available, a direct link will be provided here. To download the scorecard, candidates must provide their registration number and other information.

 

 

 

