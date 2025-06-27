TNEA 2025 Rank List Out Today: Check Your Engineering Admission Rank On tneaonline.org

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, will publish the eagerly awaited Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2025 rank list today, June 27. Candidates who had enrolled for TNEA counselling and had carried out certificate verification successfully can check their ranks from the official website, tneaonline.org. The rank list will be used to finalise the order in which the candidates will be invited for engineering seat counselling.

Though DoTE has not yet mentioned the definite release time, the candidates are requested to keep a keen eye on the official portal. When published, the rank list shall be downloadable in category-wise PDF formats.

Contents Of The Rank List:

The rank list of TNEA 2025 will include detailed information for every candidate, such as their:

Rank Overall

Application Number

Name

Date of Birth

Aggregate Marks (maximum of 200)

Community

Community Rank

How To Check Your TNEA 2025 Rank:

Aspirants can proceed with the easy steps to verify their scores:

Go to the official website: tneaonline.org

Click on the "Rank details" link (which is supposed to be active upon release).

Select your category from the list shown.

The PDF of the rank list will then appear on your screen, ready for download.

Next Steps: TNEA Counselling Process

The TNEA 2025 rank list will be used directly in the counselling rounds. The counselling schedule and process in detail are likely to be published soon on the official website. Candidates are urged to keep an eye on the website regularly for these important updates.

The TNEA 2025 counselling process usually comprises several important steps:

Choice Filling: Students will fill in their choice of colleges and branches of engineering. There is no restriction on the number of choices, but the order of preference is important for seat allotment.

Seat Allotment: Seats are allotted on a combination of the rank of the candidate, community category, preferred choices, and the seat availability in the opted colleges.

Seat Confirmation: Candidates allotted seats will have to confirm their acceptance within a stipulated time.

Download and Reporting: Once confirmed, applicants will download a provisional allotment letter and are required to report to the allotted college or an assigned TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC).