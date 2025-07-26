TNEA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Begins Today At tneaonline.org- Steps To Fill Preferences Here

TNEA Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has started the choice filling process for Round 2 of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025. Students who have registered can now select their preferred courses and colleges by visiting the official website — tneaonline.org. According to the TNEA 2025 schedule, the choice filling must be completed by July 28 at 5 PM. Seat allotment will be done based on the students' preferences and their TNEA Rank 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on July 29, 2025.

Students are required to confirm their tentative seat allotment between July 29 and July 30. Once all confirmations are submitted, the final provisional allotment list will be published on July 30 itself. After the final list is released, candidates must confirm their admission and follow the joining schedule as per the instructions provided by the authorities.

At the same time, the second round of counselling for students from government schools applying under the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota will begin on July 26. These students will go through a similar counselling process, including choice filling and seat allotment, in accordance with the reservation guidelines.

TNEA Counselling 2025: Steps to fill preferences here

Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.

Click on the "Login" button.

Enter your User ID and password to access your account.

Once logged in, your profile will be displayed on the screen.

Next, click on the "Open Choice-Filling Page" button.

Carefully read the instructions provided.

Then, start selecting your preferred colleges by entering the college name, code, branch, district, and category.

You can rearrange your choices if needed.

Finally, lock your preferences to complete the process.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has shared important guidelines for the TNEA 2025 choice-filling process: