TNEA Counselling 2025: Tentative Seat Allotment Result Today At tneaonline.org- Check Details Here

TNEA Tentative Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu is scheduled to announce the result of tentative allotment for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) today. All the candidates who have registered themselves for TNEA Counselling will be able to check their tentative allotment result through the official website, i.e. tneaonline.org.

Candidates who will be allotted colleges will have time till tomorrow, i.e. 18th July, 2025 till 5 PM to confirm their admission and if they fail to confirm their admission within the given time then their admission will be cancelled. “Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable first round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 18-07-2025, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled,”, said the message on the official website.

TNEA Tentative Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tneaonline.org.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Login’ on the homescreen, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your email address and password/

Step 5: Your TNEA Tentative allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your result then save and download for future reference.

TNEA Tentative Allotment Result 2025: Important Dates

The TNEA Counselling 2025 process is currently underway, and candidates should take note of the key upcoming dates. The tentative seat allotment for Round 1 will be announced on July 17. Applicants are required to confirm their choices by 5 PM on July 18. Those who opt for the 'accept and join' option will receive their provisional allotment letters on July 19. Following this, candidates must report to their allotted institutions between July 19 and July 23 to complete the admission formalities for Round 1. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.