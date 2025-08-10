TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT At tneaonline.org- Check Details Here

TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has officially released the round 3 seat allotment results for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counseling process to take admission into the BTech Programmes can now check their tentative seat allotment result through the official website, i.e. tneaonline.org.

The official website says that “Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable third-round candidates. Request you to log in and confirm the allotment on or before 11-08-2025, 5 PM. If you fail to confirm your allotment, it will stand as cancelled”.

Candidates must note that the seats have been allotted to them on the basis of their ranks and preference list of the college and course they have submitted and if they are satisfied with the allotted seat then they have to confirm it by tomorrow, i.e. 11th August, 2025 before 5 PM.

TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tneaonline.org.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Round 3 Seat Allotment Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it and print a copy for future use.

Candidates must know that if they choose the "accept and join" option will get their provisional allotment, and those selecting the "accept and upward" option will get their tentative allotment on 12th August, 2025. And candidates who have been allotted will have to report to the TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFC) between 12th August to 17th August, 2024. And Round 3 provisional allotment for candidates choosing the upward option will be announced on 10th August, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.