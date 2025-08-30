TNMGRU Result 2025 Released For UG, PG Cursed At tnmgrmu.ac.in- Direct Link To Check Result

TNMGRU Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University (TNMGRU) has officially released the results for the various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. All the candidates who have appeared for exams will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. tnmgrmu.ac.in. Students will have to enter their registration number to access their result.

TNMGRU Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnmgrmu.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to enter the details.

Step 4: Select your course and enter your registration number and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and then download it for future reference.

TNMGRMU Result 2025: List of Courses Declared

The TNMGRMU Result 2025 has been released for a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate academic programmes. The published results cover courses such as BOptom, Pharm D, BSc Accident and Emergency Care Technology, BUMS, MSc Nursing, BPharm, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MD Immuno Haematology and Blood Transfusion, MD Pharmacology, MD Community Medicine, MD General Medicine, MD Anatomy, MD Paediatrics, BSc Respiratory Therapy, BSc Medical Sociology, BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, BSc Cardiac Technology, BSc Radiography and Imaging Technology, BSc Clinical Nutrition, BSc Dialysis Technology, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology, and BSc Medical Record Science.

The TNMGRMU marksheet 2025 will include all essential details related to the student’s academic performance. Information such as the student’s name, register number, course name, subject/course code, subject/course name, marks obtained, maximum marks, total marks, result status, and result date will be clearly mentioned. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.