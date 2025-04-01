TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Registration Begins At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) began the registration process for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 on April 1, 2025. The candidates who want to apply can fill their application form through the official TNPSC website, i.e. tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates will be required to first register themselves through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform and then they can fill their form. The date of application correction window will open on 5th May, 2025 to 7th May, 2025. Furthermore, the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Examination will take place on 15th June, 2025. The candidates are advised to complete their registration process well before the last date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have done a bachelor's degree from any recognized university and candidates should check the specified detailed educational qualification from the official notification.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Exam: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the TNPSC official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2- Go to the section of ‘notifications’ which will take you to the new page.

Step 3- Click on the ‘TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 apply online’

Step 4- Enter all the required details and complete your registration.

Step 5- After registration, you will be required to fill the application form.

Step 6- Fill the form, attach all the necessary documents and make the required payment.

Step 7- Submit the details and print the copy of the completed form for the future reference.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Exam: Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector- 28 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I)- 7 posts

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes)- 19 posts

Assistant Director of Rural Development- 7 posts

District Employment Officer- 3 posts

Assistant Commissioner of Labour- 6 posts

Assistant Conservator of Forests- 2 posts

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Exam: Selection Procedure

TNPSC Group 1 Exam consists of three stages, first is Preliminary exam, second is Main exam and last is Interview. The Prelims exam serves as a qualifying test and the scores obtained in this stage will not be considered when determining the final merit ranking for candidates who progress to the Main Examination. The final selection will be based on the cumulative scores obtained in Main Examination Papers II, III, IV, and the Interview.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Preliminary Exam: Examination Fee

The examination fee for the TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 preliminary examination is Rs. 100 that needs to be paid at the time of the application form submission and the examination fee for the Mains Examination is Rs. 200 that will be required to pay after clearing the prelims exam.

Applicants can complete the examination fee payment online using Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card before the deadline for submitting the application. The payment option can be selected while filling out the online application form.