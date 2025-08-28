TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2025 Results Out – Check & Download Directly At tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 1 2025 Exam Result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the result for the Combined Services Group 1 Preliminary Exam 2025. Candidates can check and download their results on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Those who pass this exam will be eligible to appear for the Main written examination, scheduled for December 2025.



TNPSC Group 1 2025 Result: How To Download TNPSC Group 1 Result?

-Go to the official website of the commission – tnpsc.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on "Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 – List of Candidates Admitted to Main Written Examination."

-The notification with the roll numbers of those who cleared the prelims will download automatically.

-Save the result for future reference

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam will need to pay Rs. 200 as the fee for the main exam between September 3 and September 9, 2025. The main written examination is scheduled from December 1 to December 4, 2025.

The TNPSC Group 1 Combined Services exam is held to hire for senior officer positions in the Tamil Nadu government, such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner, and District Employment Officer.