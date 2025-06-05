TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps to Download Here

TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the Combined Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination- I Group I Services Admit Card soon. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the examination will be able to access their admit cards from the official website, i.e. tnpsc.gov.in after the release.

The TNPSC Group 1 Services examination will take place on 15th June, 2025. Candidates must know that an admit card is a very important document and they should carry it to the exam centre on the day of the examination along with a valid ID proof.

TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official TNPSC website - tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of admit card download on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter all the required details of yours like your application number and date of birth correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TNPSC Group 1 Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download the hall ticket.

Step 7: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a degree from any recognized university and they must have adequate knowledge and fluency in Tamil language. Candidates must be a citizen of India/ Bhutan. They must be in the age bracket of 21 years to 32 years (age relaxations will be given according to the government rules.) to be eligible for the TNPSC Group 1 examination.

TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2025: Recruitment Process

The recruitment process for Group 1 examination takes place in three stages, the first stage is preliminary examination, the second stage is Mains examination, and the last and final stage is Interview. Candidates who will clear this preliminary exam will proceed towards the next round. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.