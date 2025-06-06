TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket 2025 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Civil Services Group 1A Exam. Candidates who have registered can now visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in – to download their TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025. To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their credentials on the official portal. As per the official schedule, the TNPSC Group 1A Preliminary Exam 2025 is set to take place on June 15, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the examination.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website – tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Important Links' section and click on 'Hall Ticket Download'.

Step 3: On the next page, select the link for the Combined Civil Services Group 1A exam.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to access the admit card.

Step 5: Once displayed, download your TNPSC Group 1 hall ticket.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for exam day.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2025: Exam pattern

The TNPSC Group 1A Preliminary Exam features a single paper comprising two sections: General Studies and Aptitude & Mental Ability. The General Studies section, set at a degree-level standard, includes 175 questions, while the Aptitude and Mental Ability section, based on SSLC-level, contains 25 questions — making a total of 200 objective-type questions.

The exam is held in OMR-based format, carries a total of 300 marks, and has a duration of 3 hours. The minimum qualifying mark is 90 for candidates from SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, and BCMs, while for all other categories, it is 120 marks.

It’s important to note that the Preliminary Examination serves only as a screening test. Marks obtained in this stage will not be counted towards the final merit ranking for those who qualify for the Main Examination.