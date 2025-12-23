TNPSC Group 1 Result Prelims Exam 2025 OUT At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here And Other Details Here

TNPSC Group 1 Result Prelims Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the result for the Group 2 and Group 2A preliminary examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. tnpsc.gov.in.

The exam took place on 28th September, 2025 and candidates who have successfully cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The aim of this recruitment exam is to fill 645 posts for Group 2 and Group 2A posts in various Tamil Nadu government departments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

TNPSC Group 1 Result Prelims Exam 2025 OUT: Check Steps to Download Result Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNPSC- tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘Results’ or ‘Latest Notifications’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Find the link titled ‘Combined Civil Services Examinations- II (Group 2 & 2A) Prelims Result 2025’.

Step 4: Click on the link and the result will appear in the PDF format.

Step 5: Use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your registration number.

Step 6: If your name appears in the PDF then you have cleared the exam.

Step 7: Download the result PDF for future reference.

The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary examination marked the first stage of selection for Group 2 (interview posts) and Group 2A (non-interview posts). The exam, officially titled the Combined Civil Services Examination-II, was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on September 28, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.