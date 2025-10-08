TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer keys for the General Tamil/General English and General Knowledge papers of the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A). The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 2025. Candidates can now view the proposed answers on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Those who identify discrepancies in the answer keys can submit objections online via the “Answer Key Challenge” link on the Commission’s website. The objection submission window will remain open until 5:45 pm on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in. Navigate to the “Recruitment” tab. Select “Question Papers – Objective Type (Answer Keys)”. Choose “Combined Civil Services Exam – Group 2/2A”. Log in using your registration details. Download the relevant answer key for reference.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Examination, there is no negative marking, so incorrect answers will not lead to a deduction in marks. Each correct answer carries 1.5 marks, which will be added to the candidate’s total score. After reviewing all valid objections, the Commission will release the final answer key. The official results for the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A exams are expected to be declared in December 2025, based on the updated final key.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Exam pattern

TNPSC is expected to announce the results for the Group 4 recruitment examination soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their qualifying status on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 exam, held on July 12, comprised a total of 200 questions: Part A included 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test, Part B consisted of 75 questions on General Studies, and Part C contained 25 questions on Aptitude and Mental Ability.