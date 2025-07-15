TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Application Begins Today At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will begin the application process for the TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on July 15, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can access the application link through the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is August 13, 2025. TNPSC will open the correction window from August 18 to August 20, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes. The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on September 28, 2025.

Candidates must apply online through the Commission’s official website at www.tnpscexams.in. To begin the application process, candidates are required to first complete the One Time Registration (OTR) available on the website. Once registered, they can proceed to fill out and submit the online application form for the examination.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies

TNPSC has issued the official notification for the Group 2 and Group 2A examinations for various posts, including Sub-Registrar, Senior Revenue Inspector, Forester, Junior Employment Officer, and others. The total number of vacancies is 645, which includes 50 vacancies under Group 2 (Interview Posts) and 595 vacancies under Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts).

TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must visit the official website, register or log in, complete the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and then submit the form. Applicants should be between 18 and 26 years of age to be eligible.

TNPSC Group 2 Posts 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: tnpsc.gov.in If not already registered, complete the "One-Time Registration" process. Fill in the application form for Group 2/2A examination. Upload the necessary documents and make the online payment of the required fee. Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Selection process and exam pattern

This year, the commission has introduced major changes to the syllabus and exam pattern, including the addition of General English in the Preliminary Examination and revisions to the structure of the Mains exam.

The selection process varies between Group 2 (Interview Posts) and Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts). For Group 2, which includes 50 vacancies, the recruitment process consists of a Preliminary Exam (Objective Type), a Main Written Exam (Descriptive Type), and an Interview/Personality Test. In contrast, Group 2A, which has 595 vacancies, follows a single-stage selection process through a Written Exam (Objective Type) only.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a One-Time Registration fee of Rs 150. In addition, a Preliminary Examination fee of Rs 100 must be paid while submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless the candidate is eligible for a fee exemption.