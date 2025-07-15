TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Combined Civil Services Examination for Group 4 posts on July 12, 2025, and is expected to release the provisional answer key soon. Once available, candidates can download the TNPSC Group 4 answer key from the official websites — tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. The written examination consisted of 200 objective-type questions, with a total duration of three hours. This recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies across various posts such as Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and others. The breakdown includes 215 vacancies for Village Administrative Officers, 1,621 for Junior Assistants (Non-Security), 239 for Junior Revenue Inspectors, and 1,099 for Typists. Other posts include Steno Typist Grade III, Forest Guard, and more.

The TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025 is structured to assess a candidate’s general knowledge, aptitude, and proficiency in the Tamil language. Familiarity with the exam pattern, syllabus, and question difficulty can help candidates plan their preparation more efficiently. Use the link below to download the TNPSC Group 4 Question Paper 2025.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website — tnpsc.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the Exam Dashboard and select Group IV Services. Click on the link to download the answer key. Enter your login details to access the page. View and download the answer key for your reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: Exam pattern

The question paper was divided into three sections. Part A was the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, consisting of 100 questions. Part B included 75 questions focused on General Studies, while Part C contained 25 questions on Aptitude and Mental Ability. The exam carried a total of 300 marks. While Part A was in Tamil, Parts B and C were available in both English and Tamil.