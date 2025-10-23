TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Releasing Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) held the Group 4 examination on July 12 to recruit 3,935 candidates for various posts, including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, and Typist. The scorecards are likely to be released soon, with reports suggesting that the TNPSC Group 4 results could be announced by October. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website at tnpsc.gov.in, clicking on the Group 4 result link, and entering their registration number and date of birth.

This year’s Group 4 exam was regarded as one of the most challenging in recent years. According to candidates and exam officials, over half of the 100 Tamil questions were unusually tough and deviated from the standard syllabus. The exam also witnessed a high level of competition, with 11.48 lakh out of 13.89 lakh registered candidates appearing — translating to around 287 aspirants vying for each post. Given the overall success rate of less than 0.35 per cent, approximately 3.5 candidates were selected for every 1,000 who appeared.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Group 4 result.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TNPSC Group 4 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination is three hours long and consists of 200 objective-type questions worth a total of 300 marks. The paper is divided into three sections:

Part A (Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test): 100 questions

Part B (General Studies): 75 questions

Part C (Aptitude and Mental Ability): 25 questions

Part A will be conducted only in Tamil, while candidates can choose either English or Tamil as the medium for Parts B and C.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Group IV Examination to recruit candidates for various entry-level administrative positions within the Tamil Nadu state government. The posts covered under Group IV include Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant (Security and Non-Security), Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, Forest Guard and Forest Watcher, and Bill Collector (Grade I).

In terms of salary, a TNPSC Group 4 employee receives a basic pay of Rs 19,500, along with additional allowances such as Dearness Allowance (approximately Rs 4,290, which is 22% of basic pay) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) ranging between Rs 1,560 and Rs 3,120. Employees also receive Travel and Medical Allowances as per government regulations. The total gross monthly salary ranges between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.