TNPSC GROUP 4 RESULT

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the result for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon at tnpsc.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 02:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Details HereImage credits: Freepik

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the result for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC exam for group 4 took place on 12th July, 2025. The commission released the provisional answer key on 21st July, 2025 and if candidates were not satisfied with the answer key then they were given time to raise objections against it till 28th July, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3935 vacant seats for the posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.

This group 4 exam is a single stage exam and candidates are selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the exam. 

