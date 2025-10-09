TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the result for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 soon. However, no particular date has been announced yet. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC exam for group 4 took place on 12th July, 2025. The commission released the provisional answer key on 21st July, 2025 and if candidates were not satisfied with the answer key then they were given time to raise objections against it till 28th July, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3935 vacant seats for the posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.

This group 4 exam is a single stage exam and candidates are selected on the basis of their marks obtained in the exam.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the sections of ‘exam’ on the homepage, then click on the Group IV services.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Group IV Services Result’

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details to login in and submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details then submit it for future reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Number of candidates

This year’s Group 4 examination is regarded as one of the toughest in recent times. Candidates and exam experts reported that over half of the 100 questions in the Tamil section were highly difficult and fell outside the prescribed syllabus. Around 13.89 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which 11.48 lakh appeared. This means there were about 287 candidates for each vacancy, resulting in a selection rate of less than 0.35%, in other words, only about 3 to 4 out of every 1,000 candidates are expected to be selected.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Exam pattern

The exam consisted of three sections: Part A included 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, Part B had 75 questions on General Studies, and Part C comprised 25 questions on Aptitude and Mental Ability, making a total of 300 marks. Part A was conducted in Tamil, while Parts B and C were available in both English and Tamil.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.