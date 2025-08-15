TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to announce the Group 4 recruitment examination results soon. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 3,935 vacancies for positions such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant (Non-Security), Junior Revenue Inspector, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), and Forest Guard. The commission released the TNPSC Group 4 provisional answer key on July 21, allowing candidates until July 28 to submit objections online via tnpsc.gov.in. The final answer key will be issued only after the entire selection process is completed.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: No. of vacancies

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Group IV Exam to select candidates for various entry-level administrative roles in the Tamil Nadu state government. Positions under Group IV include:

— Village Administrative Officer (VAO)

— Junior Assistant (Security and Non-Security)

— Typist

— Steno-Typist (Grade III)

— Junior Revenue Inspector

— Forest Guard and Forest Watcher

— Bill Collector (Grade I)

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link to view the result.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, then submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep a printed copy for future reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Exam pattern

The exam lasted three hours and featured 200 objective-type questions worth a total of 300 marks, divided into three sections. Part A, conducted entirely in Tamil, consisted of 100 questions for the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test. For Parts B and C, candidates could choose between Tamil and English. Part B included 75 questions on General Studies, while Part C comprised 25 questions on aptitude and mental ability.

For instance, one candidate might confidently answer 150–160 questions and guess the rest, while another may know only 50–60 answers and guess the majority—sometimes even marking the same option for all unfamiliar questions. While the gap between scores like 50 and 170 is evident, differentiating between candidates with scores of 170 and 170.01 becomes extremely challenging.