TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025 Releasing Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Here’s How To Check Scorecards

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: The TNPSC Group 4 examination was conducted on July 12 to fill a total of 3,935 vacancies in various Tamil Nadu government departments. These include important posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, and Typist. The results of the examination are expected to be released soon, generating great anticipation among candidates.

The Group 4 exam is a single-stage test, and selection will be based entirely on the marks obtained by candidates. To check their results, candidates need to visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in, click on the Group 4 result link, and enter their registration number and date of birth. After doing so, they can download their scorecard and keep a copy for future reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Number of candidates

This year’s Group 4 examination is regarded as one of the toughest in recent times. Candidates and exam experts reported that over half of the 100 questions in the Tamil section were highly difficult and fell outside the prescribed syllabus. Around 13.89 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which 11.48 lakh appeared. This means there were about 287 candidates for each vacancy, resulting in a selection rate of less than 0.35% — in other words, only about 3 to 4 out of every 1,000 candidates are expected to be selected.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Exam pattern

The exam consisted of three sections: Part A included 100 questions from the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, Part B had 75 questions on General Studies, and Part C comprised 25 questions on Aptitude and Mental Ability, making a total of 300 marks. Part A was conducted in Tamil, while Parts B and C were available in both English and Tamil.

TNPSC Group 4 Results 2025: Controversy regarding examination

Since 2013, the Public Service Commission has conducted the Group 4 examination seven times. Except for the 2023 exam, results for three of these exams were announced within five months, while the other three were declared within three months.

The results of the 2023 Group 4 examination, which aimed to select 7,301 candidates, have not been released even after more than a year, sparking considerable controversy. In contrast, the results for the 2024 exam, conducted to fill 8,932 posts, were announced within three months.

With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, the selection commission is likely to release the results promptly to prevent added stress for candidates and avoid political implications. Earlier, TNPSC Chairman S.K. Prabhakar had assured that the exams are conducted with full accountability and transparency, and that results would be declared within three months.