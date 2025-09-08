Advertisement
TNTET REGISTRATION 2025

TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Important Dates, Direct Link To Apply Here

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu is all set to close the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 today at trb.tn.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Important Dates, Direct Link To Apply HereTNTET Registration 2025

TNTET Registration 2025: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu is all set to close the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025 today, i.e. 8th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying can now do it through the official website, i.e. trb.tn.gov.in. 

TNTET Registration 2025: Important Dates

  • Today is the last date to apply for the TNTET exam. 
  • Candidates must note that they will be able to make corrections in their application form from 9th to 11th September, 2025.  
  • TNTET paper 1 will take place on 15th November, 2025
  • TNTET paper 2 will take place on 16th November, 2025

TNTET Registration 2025; Direct Link to Apply for exam

TNTET Registration 2025: Steps to Apply for exam 

Step 1: Go to the official website- trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of TNTET 2025 registration on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to register, enter your contact details and complete the registration.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and fill the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Save and download the copy for future reference.

TNTET Registration 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for all the candidates is Rs. 600. And fees are Rs. 300 for SC, SCA, ST and differently able persons. Candidates can make the online payment exclusively through the Payment Gateway using Net Banking, Credit Card, or Debit Card. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

