TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For More Than 3000 Posts At tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced a new recruitment drive for police constables, jail wardens, and firefighters. A total of 3,644 vacancies will be filled under this campaign. Interested candidates can apply by following the details mentioned in the official notification.

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced a total of 3,644 vacancies under its latest recruitment drive. This includes 2,833 posts for Police Constable (Grade II), 180 posts for Jail Warder (Grade II) in the Prison and Correctional Department—of which 142 are for male candidates and 38 for female candidates—and 631 posts for Fireman in the Fire and Rescue Services.

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Candidates are advised to carefully review the educational qualifications and age criteria mentioned in the official notification. Only those who meet the prescribed requirements will be eligible to take part in the recruitment process.

TNUSRB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Apply Online" or "Recruitment Openings" section for TNUSRB Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Register by filling in your basic details and ensure you use an active email ID and mobile number for verification and future communication.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details carefully and accurately.

Step 5: Keep scanned copies of the required documents ready, such as SSLC mark sheet, birth certificate, community certificate, income certificate, disability certificate (if applicable), recent photograph, and signature.

Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee through the available online payment options.

Step 7: Double-check all the information entered before final submission. After submitting, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

TNUSRB Police Constable Jobs 2025: Application fee

The application fee for TNUSRB Recruitment 2025 is Rs 250. Candidates can complete the payment process online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.