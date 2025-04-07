TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For More Than 1200 Vacancies At tnusrb.tn.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TNUSRB SI Jobs 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has officially opened the vacancies for the total of 1299 posts in this recruitment drive. The registration has begun today i.e. 7th April, 2025, Monday and it will end on 3rd May, 2025. All the interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive though the official website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can make corrections to their submitted applications until May 13, 2025.

TNUSRB SI Jobs 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment includes 933 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Taluk) and 366 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Reserve), making a total of 1,299 posts.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Here are the key dates for the recruitment process:

Notification release date – April 4, 2025 Start of application process – April 7, 2025 Last date to submit the application – May 3, 2025 Last date to make corrections – May 13, 2025

TNUSRB SI Posts 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply, candidates must meet the following criteria:

They should have a Bachelor’s degree from a university approved by the UGC or the government, completed on or before the date of the official notification.

Applicants must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30 as of July 1, 2025. This means they should be born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2005.

Students who passed Class 10 without studying Class 9, or passed Class 12 without studying Class 11, are not eligible to apply.

TNUSRB SI Posts 2025: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Complete the registration, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, and make the payment.

Finally, submit the form and take a printout of the confirmation page.

TNUSRB SI Posts 2025: Application Fees

The exam fee for candidates applying under the open or departmental quota is Rs 500. Departmental candidates applying for both quotas need to pay Rs 1,000. The fee must be paid online using Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

The selection process includes a Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Main Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva-Voce, and Special Marks. The Tamil Language Test has 100 questions for 100 marks and lasts 100 minutes. It is qualifying in nature, and candidates must score at least 40 marks to move to the Main Exam. The Main Exam has two parts: Part A covers General Knowledge, and Part B includes logical and numerical reasoning, psychology, communication skills, and data handling. The exam will be conducted in OMR format.