School assembly news headlines, 1 April, 2026: Artemis II, Nagoya Protocol and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today April 1, 2026: Covering global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students gain a deeper understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also strengthens critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are all connected and impact daily life.

Here are the top headlines for 1 April. Staying updated on events in India and across the globe is crucial for becoming informed and responsible citizens. Regular engagement with the news also helps students broaden their knowledge and better understand the significance of current affairs in society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

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President Droupadi Murmu addresses 2nd convocation ceremony of Nalanda University

Former Tennis Player Leander Paes joins BJP

India emerge as global leader in issuing IRCCs under Nagoya Protocol on ABS

India strengthening its role as reliable semiconductor supplier in global market, says PM Modi

Bill to recognise Amaravati as A.P. capital likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha

Dalai Lama backs Pope Leo's peace appeal, urges to end global conflicts

Transgender Amendment Bill gets President Murmu’s assent

International News Headlines for School Assembly

NASA prepares for Artemis II: First crewed Moon Mission in over 50 years

Sri Lanka’s inflation remains modest in March 2026, according to Colombo CPI

Italy denies US permission to use key airbase in Sicily for flight linked to operations in West Asia

Japan deploys its first long-range missile at two of its bases in country

Uchral Nyam-Osor elected Mongolia’s new Prime Minister

Vietnam’s Capital Hanoi recorded 29 COVID-19 cases since start of this year

New Zealand PM defends his Govt’s targeted cost‑of‑living support amid soaring fuel prices

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims 38 children amid vaccination gaps

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 commences in Ranchi, Jharkhand today

Tennis-Sinner beats Lehecka in rain-hit Miami final to capture 'Sunshine Double'

Gary Woodland wins the Houston Open for first PGA Tour title since brain surgery

Motorcycling-Bezzecchi wins USA Grand Prix to extend perfect start to season

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

India is now set to begin new phase of technology-driven organic agriculture:

IndiGo names former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO

India to bar China-linked smart CCTV cameras from April 1 amid security concerns

As per reports, India’s average mobile data hits 31 GB as 5G traffic surges over 70% year on year

IBC Amendment Bill 2025, passed by Lok Sabha, introduces creditor-driven reforms





