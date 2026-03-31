School assembly news headlines, 1 April, 2026: Artemis II, Nagoya Protocol and other news in English
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying updated with current events helps students sharpen their critical thinking skills and broaden their general knowledge. Here are the top headlines for 1 April, covering business, sports, international, and local news, and highlighting key developments in global relations, politics, sports, and the economy.
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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 1, 2026: Covering global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students gain a deeper understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also strengthens critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are all connected and impact daily life.
Here are the top headlines for 1 April. Staying updated on events in India and across the globe is crucial for becoming informed and responsible citizens. Regular engagement with the news also helps students broaden their knowledge and better understand the significance of current affairs in society.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- President Droupadi Murmu addresses 2nd convocation ceremony of Nalanda University
- Former Tennis Player Leander Paes joins BJP
- India emerge as global leader in issuing IRCCs under Nagoya Protocol on ABS
- India strengthening its role as reliable semiconductor supplier in global market, says PM Modi
- Bill to recognise Amaravati as A.P. capital likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha
- Dalai Lama backs Pope Leo's peace appeal, urges to end global conflicts
- Transgender Amendment Bill gets President Murmu’s assent
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- NASA prepares for Artemis II: First crewed Moon Mission in over 50 years
- Sri Lanka’s inflation remains modest in March 2026, according to Colombo CPI
- Italy denies US permission to use key airbase in Sicily for flight linked to operations in West Asia
- Japan deploys its first long-range missile at two of its bases in country
- Uchral Nyam-Osor elected Mongolia’s new Prime Minister
- Vietnam’s Capital Hanoi recorded 29 COVID-19 cases since start of this year
- New Zealand PM defends his Govt’s targeted cost‑of‑living support amid soaring fuel prices
- Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims 38 children amid vaccination gaps
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026 commences in Ranchi, Jharkhand today
- Tennis-Sinner beats Lehecka in rain-hit Miami final to capture 'Sunshine Double'
- Gary Woodland wins the Houston Open for first PGA Tour title since brain surgery
- Motorcycling-Bezzecchi wins USA Grand Prix to extend perfect start to season
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- India is now set to begin new phase of technology-driven organic agriculture:
- IndiGo names former British Airways chief William Walsh as CEO
- India to bar China-linked smart CCTV cameras from April 1 amid security concerns
- As per reports, India’s average mobile data hits 31 GB as 5G traffic surges over 70% year on year
- IBC Amendment Bill 2025, passed by Lok Sabha, introduces creditor-driven reforms
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