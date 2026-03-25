School assembly news headlines 26 March, 2026: IPL 2026, PNG, One Plus shutdown, and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today, March 26: Stories on global issues, national news, and school events help students gain a clearer understanding of the world. Hearing the news during school assemblies promotes awareness and critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and influence daily life. Here are the top headlines for March 26, 2026. Staying informed about events in India and globally is essential for becoming responsible and conscious citizens. Regularly following the news allows students to expand their knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of current events and their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

Gujarat assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill in the state

Supreme Court panel urges Centre to withdraw Transgender Bill that limits gender self-identification rights.

Lok Sabha Passes Finance Bill 2026 by Voice Vote

International Film Festival Delhi 2026 Kicks Off at Bharat Mandapam

Union Cabinet approves modified UDAN scheme for Regional Connectivity Scheme

Government Assures Sufficient Petrol, Diesel Stocks and Increased LPG Production Amid Supply Concerns

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International News Headlines for School Assembly

US Proposes 15-point Plan to End War with Iran as Tehran Continues to Attack Several Gulf Countries

Kim Jong Un uses Iran war to justify North Korea’s decision to keep its nuclear weapons

NASA plans a permanent moon base ahead of Artemis II mission to expand human presence beyond earth

Tsunami warning issued in Tonga after a 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake hit Pacific Island

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

Aditya Birla Group Buys Full Ownership of Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Khelo India Tribal Games to begin in Chhattisgarh

Mohamed Salah announces Liverpool departure, ending nine-year stint that made him club legend

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

Government mandates PNG for certain consumers, LPG supply to stop after 3 Months of Non-compliance

OnePlus likely to shut down operations in several markets after India chief Robin Liu quits

As per reports, India’s Growth to Remain Resilient at 7.1% in FY27 Despite Geopolitical Tensions

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