School assembly news headlines 27 March, 2026:G7 summit, Transgender person bill and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today March 27: Stories covering global issues, national developments, and school activities help students better understand the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies builds awareness and encourages critical thinking by highlighting how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are all connected and shape everyday life. Here are the key headlines for March 27, 2026. Staying updated with events in India and across the globe is important for becoming informed and responsible citizens. Regular engagement with the news also helps students broaden their knowledge and gain deeper insight into current events and their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

As per a global report, PM Modi Tops Global Popularity Rankings with 68% Approval

Parliament Passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

India among five nations granted passage through Strait of Hormuz by Tehran

India is scaling up exploration of critical minerals: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

All retail fuel outlets have enough supplies: Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Says India’s Economy Thriving Under PM Modi Despite West Asia Crisis

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International News Headlines for School Assembly

Iran Allows India, China, Russia Access to Strait of Hormuz

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Immediate End to West Asia Conflict, Calls for Diplomacy

WTO Opens 14th Ministerial Conference (MC-14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon

Bangladesh Marks 56th Independence and National Day, Honouring 1971 Liberation War Heroes

UN climate chief Simon Stiell hails India’s new climate plan under Paris pact

EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

No Opening Ceremony for IPL 2026 as BCCI remembers RCB stampede

BCCI Releases 2026-27 Home Schedule: India set for Action against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & Australia

SAFF Under-20 Championship: India to clash with Pakistan

Indian archers won two bronze medals in Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament

Business News Headlines for School Assembly